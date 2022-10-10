East of England's manufacturing and services sectors have seen activity slow - but the rate of decline eased in September, latest NatWest PMI East figures show - Credit: Nick Butcher

East of England businesses saw output fall in September - although the shrinkage slowed, new figures show.

NatWest's latest monthly PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) measuring business activity in the region reveals that the combined output of its manufacturing and service sectors rose from 43.5 in August to 47.0 in September.

The seasonally-adjusted figures - compiled by S&P Global - are taken from companies in the regions which participate in its PMI surveys. A reading above 50 shows an overall increase while below 50 reveals a fall.

The reading of 47 showed "a softer, but still strong reduction in private sector output across the region", said NatWest. It's the fourth month of decline and reflects the UK's weaker economic outlook and less business, said the bank.

But there was a chink of light from the region's employment - at 56.1 the strongest of all the 12 regions monitored. Staffing levels rose for the 20th month - but although comfortably above the series average, the rate of job creation was the lowest it has been since May.

The region's firms raised their prices - continuing a 27-month inflationary trend - as they tried to protect their operating margins.

Business confidence remained in positive territory at 60.1 but while companies were still looking to grow with expansion plans, new product releases and expectations of more normal market, fears about recession, high inflation and interest rate hikes dampened overall confidence, the index showed.

NatWest's John Maude - who sits on its Midlands and East regional board - said inflation and the wider economic picture were taking their toll.

"Business activity and new orders continued to decline across the East of England's private sector in September, though we did see rates of reduction ease compared to August,2 he said.

"Firms often mentioned that the gloomier economic outlook and high inflation were key factors weighing on output and demand at the end of the third quarter. Furthermore, the latest survey showed that cost pressures remain stubbornly high amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

"A bright spot was employment, with firms in the region outperforming all other UK areas in terms of job creation as companies continued to fill vacancies and boost operating capacity."



