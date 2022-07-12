NatWest's East of England PMI shows a slump in confidence among the region's manufacturing and services sectors as inflation soars - Credit: Brafe Engineering Ltd

Business confidence in the East of England has slumped to its second-lowest level on record as new orders start to contract, figures show.

NatWest's East of England PMI Business Activity Index - measuring month-on-month changes in the region's manufacturing and services sectors'' output - showed a fresh reduction in business activity.

The latest data from NatWest's East of England PMI Business Activity Index, showing growth dipping - Credit: NatWest

The seasonally-adjusted measure featuring feedback from purchasing managers dipped below its 50.0 'no change' marker for the first time since February 2021 as companies registered a drop in new orders in June. The rate of decline was the fastest since January 2021 as concerns over rising costs and the economic slowdown weighed on business confidence.

It was the fourth consecutive fall in a row with many firms noting reduced client activity, higher inflation and the slowdown dampening new business.

The East of England was one of five out of 12 regions to register a contraction in new work - and the region's confidence was weaker than in the UK as a whole.

Business confidence is still in positive territory, however, with companies generally expecting to see a rise in output over the coming 12 months. But was optimism still stood at its second-lowest level - only behind that seen in early 2020 after the initial Covid-19 outbreak. Among the factors were fears of an economic recession.

John Maude. who sits on NatWest's Midlands and East regional board, said after witnessing slowdowns in business activity growth since April, June data signalled the first contraction of output across the East of England since February 2021. "The drop in output coincided with a fresh fall in new orders. Panellists blamed reduced client activity, recessionary fears and rising inflation." he said.

John Maude, chairman of the Midlands and East Regional Board at NatWest - Credit: Tom Parkes





More positively, June saw staffing levels rise for the 17th successive month across private sector firms in the East of England, with companies anecdotally keen to increase capacity and the rate of job creation slightly stronger than the UK average.

Outstanding work contracted at a fractionally faster rate than in May. Higher staffing levels, increased productivity and fewer new orders allowed firms to work through backlogs, said panellists.

Input prices rose - continuing a 25-month trend - indicating that average cost burdens were rising rapidly. The rise was blamed on rising wages and commodity prices amid shortages of labour and supplies, and the war in Ukraine.

In response, firms raised their own prices - extending the run of inflation to two years in June.

Mr Maude suggested there were positives from the data - as well as negatives.

“Despite the contractions in output and new orders, hiring activity remained strong, with firms increasing employment for the seventeenth month running. At the same time, backlogs of work decreased for the second consecutive month, to suggest an easing of capacity pressures across the private sector," he said.

"However, the deterioration in demand conditions and rising costs dampened business confidence. Latest data indicated that optimism was the second-lowest on record, behind only March 2020 when the first pandemic related lockdowns hit the UK.”