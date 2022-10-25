Plans for training facility off A14 recommended for approval

Plans for a construction and agriculture training facility near Needham Market has been recommended for approval - despite some concerns from parish councils.

The facility would be built on land at Pipps Ford, close to Needham Market and Coddenham.

Construction Training Services' plans were initially refused planning permission in September 2021 - summarised by the planning officers report as "lack of information to justify the principle of development, impacts on landscape, amenity, and natural environment, impact from noise and lack of information in relation to flooding and drainage."

A supporting statement for the project - prepared by agent Ben Elvin, said: "The proposal seeks to use this parcel of underused agricultural land for two distinct uses, namely a construction and agricultural training centre and the provision of grazing land for sheep and horses."

Both Needham Market and Coddenham Parish Councils' have objected to the plans, for a variety of reasons including the plans being refused previously and feeling that the site is not appropriate.

The Suffolk Preservation Society is also concerned about the development - and in their response to the plans highlighted the impact on the Gipping Valley landscape.

Local councillor John Whitehead said: "I totally agree with the observations made by the Suffolk Preservation Society.

"This proposed development will introduce an alien, highly inappropriate feature into this attractive area and will entirely change the appearance of the site as it introduces a distinctly industrial land use into the original rural setting of the heritage assets.

"My opinion is that this proposal is inappropriate on this sensitive site and both Cllr Passmore and I are glad of the opportunity to call this in for committee determination."

Ben Elvin planning said: "The applicant is pleased to see the application recommended for approval, and this follows more than two years of planning the project, pre-application discussion with the council, negotiation as to some of the detail/design and assessment by the Council's specialist consultees.

"The application was accompanied by many letters of support from those engaged in the construction industry, including housebuilders and a number of local firms, which show there is a clear need for this facility.

"Coupled with the fact that this will provide jobs for at least 15 people, will upskill local people and help to support the construction industry at a crucial time, it should be recognised that there are significant benefits resulting from this proposal and we hope that the Planning Committee will recognise these when making their decision on Wednesday"