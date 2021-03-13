Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping
- Credit: Google Maps
A family-run hardware store in Needham Market will permanently close - after the growth of online shopping and the Covid-19 crisis made the business "unsustainable".
Needham Hardware & DIY, which has been operating in the town's High Street for many years, thanked its customers as it shared the news on Facebook.
The family business offers hardware, tools, homeware, gardening products, a key cutting service, paints, gifts and more - marketing itself as an "Aladdin's Cave" on its website.
In a statement, the owners said: "Due to the continuous downturn in customers, the online companies, cheaper major/larger stores and the Covid-19 pandemic, unfortunately the financial impact has now become unsustainable.
"It is with a heavy heart, after trying for a long time to find someone to take on the business without success, we will have to close with immediate effect."
They thanked their loyal customers for the support, who have all been reacting to the news on Facebook.
Sarah Symonds said she was "totally gutted" about the news of the closure.
Most Read
- 1 New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in
- 2 Firm 'on the brink of collapse' due to trade disruption with the EU
- 3 Matchday Recap: Cook gets first win as Town boss
- 4 Residents' anger at 'incredibly loud' noise from 100-home development
- 5 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
- 6 Suffolk landmark's demolition to feature on TV's Scrap Kings
- 7 'Nobody's safe until we're all safe' - Suffolk's latest mass vaccine centre opens
- 8 Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help
- 9 Builder to consult on 136 homes plan for village
- 10 Trending Town, second-guessing Cook and an opponent not to underestimate - Town face Plymouth
"Such a wonderful family and you’ve worked so damn hard, so sorry to see you go," she said.
Meanwhile, Steven Moore said the closure is a "major loss" to the High Street, adding that he loved "popping in for this and that".
Beckie Davy added: "Such a shame. One of the last childhood shops gone and so handy too."
The store in the High Street, next to LS Flooring and Loose Ends hairdressers, said it will be closing with immediate effect.