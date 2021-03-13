News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 5:02 PM March 13, 2021   
Needham Hardware & DIY, formerly known as Paul's Hardware (pictured), has announced its immediate closure.

A family-run hardware store in Needham Market will permanently close - after the growth of online shopping and the Covid-19 crisis made the business "unsustainable".

Needham Hardware & DIY, which has been operating in the town's High Street for many years, thanked its customers as it shared the news on Facebook. 

The family business offers hardware, tools, homeware, gardening products, a key cutting service, paints, gifts and more - marketing itself as an "Aladdin's Cave" on its website. 

In a statement, the owners said: "Due to the continuous downturn in customers, the online companies, cheaper major/larger stores and the Covid-19 pandemic, unfortunately the financial impact has now become unsustainable. 

"It is with a heavy heart, after trying for a long time to find someone to take on the business without success, we will have to close with immediate effect."

They thanked their loyal customers for the support, who have all been reacting to the news on Facebook.

Sarah Symonds said she was "totally gutted" about the news of the closure. 

"Such a wonderful family and you’ve worked so damn hard, so sorry to see you go," she said.

Meanwhile, Steven Moore said the closure is a "major loss" to the High Street, adding that he loved "popping in for this and that". 

Beckie Davy added: "Such a shame. One of the last childhood shops gone and so handy too."

The store in the High Street, next to LS Flooring and Loose Ends hairdressers, said it will be closing with immediate effect.

