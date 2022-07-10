News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 6:30 AM July 10, 2022
The Swan in Needham Market High Street

The Swan in Needham Market High Street - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A Suffolk High Street pub has closed down, with new owners being sought to take over the running of the business. 

The Swan pub in Needham Market is no longer trading after the publican decided to leave the business. 

As well as serving food and drink, the pub used to host regular bingo, karaoke and open mic nights, along with quizzes. 

A spokesperson for brewer Greene King, which owns the pub, said: “We can confirm that our partner at The Swan in Needham Market has chosen to leave the business.  

“We are looking to re-open the pub as soon as we have completed the required safety compliance checks and have a new licensee in place.” 

Suffolk
Needham Market News
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

All your travel, crime and breaking news for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman fails roadside eyesight test in Suffolk after 214 mile drive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Swansea City's Flynn Downes applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Jo

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Revealed: The sell-on fee Town are set to receive for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Seckford Foundation has applied for planning permission for the fitness suite at Woodbridge School.

Planning and Development

Suffolk school unveils plans for new fitness suite and cafe

Dominic Bareham

person
Place with cafe de Paris mousse farce at The White Hart Inn Mersea

Review: 'After 10 years of being shut, the food at this pub is just...

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person