Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open

A Suffolk High Street pub has closed down, with new owners being sought to take over the running of the business.

The Swan pub in Needham Market is no longer trading after the publican decided to leave the business.

As well as serving food and drink, the pub used to host regular bingo, karaoke and open mic nights, along with quizzes.

A spokesperson for brewer Greene King, which owns the pub, said: “We can confirm that our partner at The Swan in Needham Market has chosen to leave the business.

“We are looking to re-open the pub as soon as we have completed the required safety compliance checks and have a new licensee in place.”