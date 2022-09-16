Network Rail level crossing closures 'will hit Christmas trade' in Suffolk town

One of the Woodbridge level crossings in Jetty Lane, which is set to close - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A Suffolk restaurant owner has warned he could lose vital Christmas trade worth thousands of pounds if plans to close level crossings to replace rail track get the go ahead.

Tristan Breadman, who co-owns The Woodyard pizza restaurant in Woodbridge, said his business was already receiving between ten and 15 enquiries a week about bookings for the pre-Christmas period.

However, Network Rail, which owns the rail infrastructure, is planning to replace track in the town between December and May 2023, covering an area from Bealings level crossing to Sun Wharf level crossing.

Tristan Breadman has warned that The Woodyard could be affected by level crossing closures - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The works will include the closure of level crossings along the route, including a crossing point in Tide Mill Way, Woodbridge, which is close to The Woodyard from December 9-12 and 16-19 during the busy festive season.

During these periods, pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles will not be able to cross.

Some of the rail line dates back nearly 100 years and needs replacing to ensure the safe and reliable running of train services.

Tristan Breadman (far right) with Charles Rogers and Tom Roberts, co-owners of The Woodyard - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However, Mr Breadman, who co-owns the restaurant with Charles Rogers and Tom Roberts, feared the impact on the restaurant’s first yuletide since the business opened.

He said: “Essentially, this is going to be our first Christmas which we are very much looking forward to since opening in early May and we have had a fantastic summer and we are hopefully awaiting a busy Christmas period and we have had a lot of enquiries already.

“The Christmas period is one of the busiest periods of the year with a lot of profits being taken during that time, but with Network Rail closing from Friday to Monday with a poor diversion in place to the restaurant, it is very poor timing.”

Instead, he suggested the works should take place during January, which is a much more quiet month for trade.

In a letter to residents, Network Rail’s community relations manager Jennifer O’Leary said there would be periods when the crossings would be obstructed by ‘large engineering trains’ although there may be times when the machinery could be moved to allow pedestrians through.

On Monday, a meeting was held between town councillors, business owners and Network Rail representatives to discuss the situation and raise a number of concerns, including that Environment Agency staff would not be able to close flood defence systems in the event of a flood warning for the River Deben.

In addition, residents living between the river and the railway line would be ‘cut off’ during closure times, while the disturbance to the Christmas period would have a negative impact on firms still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A proposed pedestrian diversion over the footbridge at Woodbridge rail station also caused alarm, as the structure is considered unsafe due to rotting timbers.

The Tea Hut café on River Wall, Woodbridge is also set to be affected by the level crossing closures.

Café owner and manager Brian Wolfe said with the safety of the footbridge in question, it would be difficult for customers to reach his business, adding that if he was provided with compensation for lost trade, he would shut the cafe during the closures.

He said: “It is a bit of a conundrum and after the hell of the last couple of years with the pandemic, we could do with just a smooth-running winter time.

“Winter’s hard because we are a tourist destination and Saturday and Sunday are our busiest days. It is extremely frustrating for us to say the least.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are carrying out work to replace the track in the Woodbridge area, which is essential for the safe and reliable running of train services.

“Some of this track was laid nearly 100 years ago. I understand that this work will impact businesses in the area and we have been meeting with owners to discuss how we can minimise this.

"If anyone has any further concerns then please contact us.”