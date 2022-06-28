New Anglia Growth Hub has launched a Business Transition to Net Zero Grant to help businesses to boost productivity while cutting their carbon output - Credit: Denise Bradley

A new scheme is offering businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk grants of up to £100k to help cut their carbon footprint and raise productivity.

New Anglia Growth Hub has launched a Business Transition to Net Zero Grant for capital projects worth £125k-plus. The award will cover up to a maximum of 20% of the entire cost of the scheme.

It is offering grants of between £25k and £100k - so to be awarded the minimum of £25k, small and medium-sized firms must show total project costs of at least £125k.

The grants will cover capital works, but not LED lighting or the supply or installation of solar panels - and only certain types of business can apply. Primary agriculture (including processing and marketing of agricultural products), horticulture, fisheries, aquaculture, forestry, coal, steel, shipbuilding, care, education, retail, hospitality and accommodation won't be eligible.

Applicants must employ fewer than 250 people and works have to be fully completed by March 31, 2023.

Firms will develop a decarbonisation plan where they don't have one - including goals for energy efficiency, water efficiency, waste reduction, and a reduced impact on the natural environment.

Jo Ferriss, engagement specialist at New Anglia Growth Hub, said: “Businesses need support if the region is to fulfil its ambitions around clean growth and we want to hear from companies with innovative ideas that will both improve productivity and support their transition to net zero.

“If you are an eligible business, I would encourage you to get in touch and speak to one of our business growth advisers about developing an action plan and submitting an application.”

To apply phone New Anglia Growth Hub on 0300 333 6536 or email growthhub@newanglia.co.uk



