Published: 6:15 PM May 1, 2021

Terri Taylor has opened a new antiques shop in Needham Market with her partner and their friends called 'Finders Keepers'. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A group of friends are following their dreams by opening a new antique shop in the heart of Needham Market, after the coronavirus lockdowns spurred them on.

Finders Keepers opened its doors for the first time in Coddenham Road today, with the excited owners looking forward to the new venture.

The antiques store, found at the former Chernobyl Children's Lifeline charity shop, is being run by partners Terri Taylor and Charlie Stewart and their close friends Dean and Caroline Childs.

Terri Taylor in her new antiques shop, 'Finders Keepers' in Needham Market. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The two couples became friends through their shared interest and said lockdown made them realise "life is too short".

Terri, aged 38, will be manning the shop during the week, with the others helping around their full-time jobs.

A vintage camera for sale in Terri Taylor's new antique shop. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We are all very excited and hope it will be the start of good things," said Terri.

"A bit like everybody we have reviewed life during the lockdown and decided that we wanted to follow one of our dreams.

"Charlie's family own the building and the charity shop gave in their notice, so we decided to bite the bullet and give it a go.

"Life is too short."

The shop is situated just minutes away from the town's popular pub, The Rampant Horse, and Terri hopes that exciting events planned at Needham Lake will draw in visitors.

The shop will be filled with old, quirky items, which Terri explained all have a story behind.

Interesting items for sale in Needham Market's new antique shop, Finders Keepers. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We really enjoy buying old things which are quirky and could work in both old and new houses," she said.

"We want to open the shop for the love of it, to enjoy it and to learn.

"There's lots of lovely shops here already so we hope to add to the charm of Needham."

The shop will open from 10am to 4pm on Tuesdays through to Friday, opening for slightly longer on Saturdays from 9.30am to 5pm.

Interesting items for sale in Needham Market's new antique shop, Finders Keepers. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown







