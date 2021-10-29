News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'It couldn't have gone a great deal better': New bar opens in Bury

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:30 PM October 29, 2021
Whiting Street wine bar has opened in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Whiting Street wine bar has opened in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A new bar has opened in the heart of Bury St Edmunds with the owners making sure they put customer service first. 

Whitings Bar located in Whiting Street opened in the town centre on Thursday, October 14 with owner Mark Champ saying the opening weekend went "incredibly well".

Mr Camp added: "It has been a steep learning curve and it has been a bit chaotic in the first few days because we have never done this before but everyone has been so understanding and it could not have gone a great deal better. 

Whiting Street wine bar has opened in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Inside the new bar in Whitings Street - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We didn't do an opening night and I am glad we didn't because we would have been overwhelmed because Saturday was so busy."

The bar offers a large wine list, a selection of cocktails, lagers, ales and a wide variety of premium spirits. The pub also offers a wide range of food as well. 

"We have a huge sharing nachos served on a large cast iron platter and also loaded fries," Mr Camp said. 

"The most popular item on the menu is a tartine which is a slice of homemade sourdough with caramelised onion, melted cheese, rocket and sliced bavette steak. 

"There is also vegetarian and vegan options with a hand full of gluten free options as well."

Whiting Street wine bar has opened in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The new bar is open Thursday to Saturday - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Camp said that he and his wife Julie pride themselves on their customer service and want to make all their customers feel welcome. 

He said: "The idea is to rather than be a wine or gin bar it is more about the ambiance of the bar and we have had a huge range of people with some in their 70s or 80s down to youngsters in their 20s so we have had a wide range of customers.

"It is something we have always wanted to do and there are some lovely bars in the town and we wanted somewhere why customer service is at the forefront and you will always see me behind the bar and Julie in the kitchen."

The couple originally agreed to buy the bar in January 2020 but because of Covid they put in pause before restarting negotiations this year.  

The bar is open Thursday to Friday 5pm-11pm and 4pm-11pm on Saturday. More information can be found on the bar's website

