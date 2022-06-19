News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New bridge will improve access at Suffolk station

Dominic Bareham

Published: 6:00 PM June 19, 2022
An artist's impression of the new footbridge at Stowmarket rail station

An artist's impression of the new footbridge at Stowmarket rail station - Credit: GREATER ANGLIA

A new rail bridge that will be the first of its kind in the UK is going to be built at a Suffolk station, providing better facilities for disabled passengers. 

An existing concrete footbridge at Stowmarket station will be removed to make way for the new bridge, which is being built thanks to funding from the Government’s Access for All scheme. 

The initiative is providing £550m to make facilities more accessible for less able passengers at stations across the country, with 150 stations completed so far and a further 68 projects in development. 

Lifts will be installed as part of the new step-free way crossing making it much easier to travel between platforms. 

The design is of modular steel, which is cheaper and easier to construct and currently the only step-free way to reach other platforms is via the level crossing. 

Construction is expected to start towards the end of next year. 

Stowmarket News
Suffolk

