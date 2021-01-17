New cafe to replace former hair salon in town

Published: 6:00 AM January 17, 2021

8 Risbygate Street in Bury St Edmunds which will become a health and wellbeing cafe. - Credit: Eddisons

A health and wellbeing cafe is coming to a busy street in Bury St Edmunds.

The owners of the cafe have signed a 10-year lease and will replace the Vanity Eight hair salon at 8 Risbygate Street.

The 896 sq ft space was previously occupied by Soundsplus — a long-established, independent music store.

According to Eddisons — the property agents which took care of the deal — this letting is the latest in a string of small, retail unit deals in Bury St Edmunds.

They said units of this size remain in demand.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of business improvement district Our Bury St Edmunds, said he is delighted so many firms share his confidence about high streets in 2021, despite the devastation brought by Covid-19.

"(2020) was undoubtedly a difficult time for town centre businesses but hope is far from lost in Bury St Edmunds," he said, adding that the town is planning for a bumper year ahead.











