Planned undersea cables to Kent further frustrate pylon campaigners

James Cartlidge has been leading the opposition to new pylons in Suffolk. - Credit: Office of James Cartlidge MP⁄PA Wire⁄Andrew Milligan

National Grid wants to build a new undersea cable from the east coast to Kent – and South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge wants to know why the company can't do the same with a proposed new line of pylons.

A new consultation has been launched over plans to set up two underseas cable systems – one linking power grids in the UK and Holland and the other to carry power from Suffolk to Kent.

Both would link into a controversial new sub-station that is due to be built at Friston, near Saxmundham, which will collect the power from part of the North Sea wind farms.

National Grid's plan to install an undersea link from Suffolk to Kent has prompted campaigners to ask why they could not do the same instead of building the East Anglia GREEN string of pylons from north Norfolk to the Thames estuary through the heart of Suffolk.

Eurolink – the connection to the Netherlands – would enable the connection of offshore wind farms to both the British and Dutch electricity grids via an interconnector, enabling the transport of clean electricity from where it’s produced to where it’s needed most.

Sea Link – from Suffolk to Kent – will allow energy to be transported around the country. The proposals outline a preferred route of cables between Friston and the coast as well as details of the undersea cables.

A statement from National Grid said: "Our proposals for Sea Link and Eurolink will enable clean electricity to connect to the grid and power homes and businesses, boosting our home-grown energy supplies and progress towards net zero."

Mr Cartlidge, who has joined with other East Anglian MPs to campaign against the GREEN project said: "We have been saying all along that National Grid have not looked into the costs of an undersea cable instead of these pylons.

"This shows again that it can be done — we shall keep up the pressure on this campaign and this shows we can win that argument."

The consultation on the cables runs for eight weeks from October 24 and there are exhibitions due to take place around the area.

Details of the Eurolink proposal and Sea Link proposal can be found on the National Grid website.