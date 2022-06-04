Suffolk Community Foundation names its new chief executive

Executive vice chair and former chief executive Stephen Singleton, new chief executive Melanie Craig and Chairman George Vestey. - Credit: Suffolk Community Foundation

The Suffolk Community Foundation has appointed Melanie Craig as its new chief executive.

Ms Craig will succeed Stephen Singleton at the beginning of September when she concludes her current role as director of general practice of the National Primary Care Team for NHS England.

Established in 2005, the Suffolk Community Foundation is the largest grant maker to the voluntary sector in Suffolk.

It is part of a national family of 46 community foundations across the UK and seeks to rebuild local lives in a compassionate, respectful and sustainable way.

Ms Craig said: "I am thrilled to be offered the opportunity to lead such an important charity in my home county. The Suffolk Community Foundation has achieved some amazing things, especially over these last two difficult years.

"Further challenges lay ahead with the rising cost of living and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The work of the Suffolk Community Foundation will be crucial during this period as people rebuild their lives and helping those most in need.

"I look forward to working with the wonderful team of staff, volunteers, trustees, partners and donors."

Ms Craig has spent most of her career in the NHS working in or close to Suffolk, previously holding the role of chief executive in the Norfolk and Waveney NHS for five years.

She was born in Ipswich and has now lived here with her family for 18 years, making her an avid supporter of Ipswich Town Football Club.

Ms Craig will be succeeding Stephen Singleton, the founding chief executive of the Suffolk Community Foundation who previously held the role for 17 years.

Mr Singleton will now take up a new position as executive vice chair focusing on strategic projects in support of his successor.

Chair of the Suffolk Community Foundation, George Vestey, said: "We could not have found a better person to take over the reins from Stephen as he moves on into a new role with the Foundation.

"Melanie brings a wealth of knowledge of the needs of the county and leadership experience from her distinguished career with the National Health Service which will be instrumental in taking the Foundation to a higher level in the coming years."