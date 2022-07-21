Converted shipping container to provide new seafront kiosk
- Credit: Alex Fairfull
Community leaders are set to give the go-ahead for a new beachside kiosk to replace an outlet run by Peter's Ice Cream for a century.
The kiosk on the prom at the bottom of Bent Hill, Felixstowe, was demolished earlier this year after the expiry of the lease.
The site was put on the open market and offered as a new long-term lease, but Peter’s Ice Cream decided not to bid for the new lease.
Now East Suffolk Council has reached an agreement with a new tenant, who has submitted plans for a new kiosk at the site in Undercliff Road West using a converted shipping container
The new kiosk - called The Undercliff Cafe on the plans submitted to the council - will be slightly larger than the previous one, filling the whole concrete plinth.
It will also offer a wider range of goods than just ice cream and is proposing to sell cold snacks, fresh fruit and hot and cold beverages together with sales of incidental seaside paraphernalia (buckets, spades, windbreaks etc.) all in accordance with the terms of the new lease.
The sale of inflatables is specifically prohibited and there will be no cooking on the site.
Felixstowe Town Council has welcomed the project, which is set for approval at East Suffolk Council's planning committee south meeting on July 26.
In a report to the committee, planning case officer Mark Brands says the kiosk will "positively contribute to the amenities of the promenade and support the tourism trade to the seafront".
He adds: "The proposed replacement kiosk is of a similar scale to that previously in situ, and the converted container is of an acceptable design that will not appear out of keeping given the location by the beachside. Replacing the kiosk will maintain the character of the area and its function and role in supporting the local tourist trade and providing a link between the resort activities further along the promenade and the town centre."
Peter’s Ice Cream has traded in the Felixstowe area since the 1890s and a plaque commemorating the history of the company will be installed on the new kiosk.