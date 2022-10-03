News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

New Mediterranean restaurant hoping to 'dazzle the foodie capital of Suffolk'

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 11:00 AM October 3, 2022
The Olive Grove, Bury St Edmunds.

A popular Greek restaurant has launched its second branch in Bury St Edmunds and promises 'classic, simple, great food'. - Credit: Francesca Behjat

A popular Greek restaurant has launched a second branch in Bury St Edmunds, promising "classic, simple, great food".

The Olive Grove opened its doors to customers in the former site of Jaeger in St John's Street on Monday, September 26.

The Olive Grove in St John's Street, Bury St Edmunds

The Olive Grove opened its doors to customers in the former site of Jaeger in St John's Street on Monday, September 26. - Credit: Francesca Behjat

Joint owners and couple, George Kontakos, 38, and Francesca Behjat, 39, established their first award-winning branch of The Olive Grove in Cambridge.

The restaurant was voted the best Mediterranean restaurant in England in 2019 and was a finalist for the best restaurant in Cambridge in both 2017 and 2018.

Francesca Behjat and her husband George Kontakos

The restaurant was voted best Mediterranean restaurant in England in 2019 and was a finalist for the best restaurant in Cambridge in both 2017 and 2018. - Credit: Francesca Behjat

Francesca said running the restaurant in Cambridge for the last ten years has been "fantastic," but the couple were now ready to broaden their horizons.

She added: "We offer classic, simple, great food. We're all about completely fresh food which – though it proves to be a nightmare for our profit margin — we're hoping will dazzle the foodie capital of Suffolk."

A wrap from The Olive Grove

They will be changing their menus on a seasonal basis and are currently in the process of creating a range of specials for the restaurant. - Credit: Mike Sim

Francesca said fresh food tastes better and it also allows for small tweaks to be made to the dish to give customers a better experience.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK
  2. 2 Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village
  3. 3 Solar farm developer eyes up 116-acre site in south Suffolk village
  1. 4 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  2. 5 Thieves continue to strike oil in Suffolk as fuel crisis deepens
  3. 6 Town's Barnardo's charity shop forced to close its doors
  4. 7 Stu says: Six observations following 3-2 home win against Portsmouth
  5. 8 7 of the best cafes to visit in Suffolk
  6. 9 Road blocked as van overturns after crash
  7. 10 Pictures reveal aftermath of blaze that destroyed caravan in garden

The restaurant will be changing its menus on a seasonal basis and the couple are currently in the process of creating a range of specials for the restaurant.

The Olive Grove in Bury St Edmunds

A popular Greek restaurant has launched its second branch in Bury St Edmunds and promises 'classic, simple, great food'. - Credit: Gemma Wood

"We like to see how people react to dishes," said Francesca.

"We definitely keep an eye on the comment cards we leave on the tables and social media to see how we can adjust the menu to incorporate firm favourites."

Having tried calamari from across the UK, Francesca says it is her favourite item on the menu as she believes The Olive Grove has perfected the recipe.

The Olive Grove, Bury St Edmunds

Having tried calamari from across the UK, Francesca says it has to be her favourite item on the menu as she believes The Olive Grove has perfected the recipe. - Credit: Gemma Wood

Other options on their all-day bar and grill menu include pork chops, steak, lamb shanks, pizza boats and wraps.

George and Francesca say they've been keeping an eye on Bury St Edmunds for two years and acquired the space on St John's street because it's "quiet and full of other independent businesses".

The Olive Grove Bury St Edmunds

The Olive Grove in Bury St Edmunds formally opened on Monday, September 26. - Credit: Francesca Behjat

Francesca added: "We're very grateful to our Cambridge customers for the support they've given us to get to this point.

"We're now hoping we can take care of our new customers in Bury St Edmunds in the same way."

Food and Drink
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Wendy Menzi pulling a pint at The Five Bells in Great Cornard

Suffolk Live News

'It's been my life': Last orders for popular Suffolk pub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring to take Town 2-1 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-2 win against Portsmouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna salutes fans after the final whistle.

Football | Match reaction

'It's a false kindness designed to trap and trick' - McKenna on...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon