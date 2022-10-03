New Mediterranean restaurant hoping to 'dazzle the foodie capital of Suffolk'
- Credit: Francesca Behjat
A popular Greek restaurant has launched a second branch in Bury St Edmunds, promising "classic, simple, great food".
The Olive Grove opened its doors to customers in the former site of Jaeger in St John's Street on Monday, September 26.
Joint owners and couple, George Kontakos, 38, and Francesca Behjat, 39, established their first award-winning branch of The Olive Grove in Cambridge.
The restaurant was voted the best Mediterranean restaurant in England in 2019 and was a finalist for the best restaurant in Cambridge in both 2017 and 2018.
Francesca said running the restaurant in Cambridge for the last ten years has been "fantastic," but the couple were now ready to broaden their horizons.
She added: "We offer classic, simple, great food. We're all about completely fresh food which – though it proves to be a nightmare for our profit margin — we're hoping will dazzle the foodie capital of Suffolk."
Francesca said fresh food tastes better and it also allows for small tweaks to be made to the dish to give customers a better experience.
Most Read
- 1 'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK
- 2 Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village
- 3 Solar farm developer eyes up 116-acre site in south Suffolk village
- 4 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 5 Thieves continue to strike oil in Suffolk as fuel crisis deepens
- 6 Town's Barnardo's charity shop forced to close its doors
- 7 Stu says: Six observations following 3-2 home win against Portsmouth
- 8 7 of the best cafes to visit in Suffolk
- 9 Road blocked as van overturns after crash
- 10 Pictures reveal aftermath of blaze that destroyed caravan in garden
The restaurant will be changing its menus on a seasonal basis and the couple are currently in the process of creating a range of specials for the restaurant.
"We like to see how people react to dishes," said Francesca.
"We definitely keep an eye on the comment cards we leave on the tables and social media to see how we can adjust the menu to incorporate firm favourites."
Having tried calamari from across the UK, Francesca says it is her favourite item on the menu as she believes The Olive Grove has perfected the recipe.
Other options on their all-day bar and grill menu include pork chops, steak, lamb shanks, pizza boats and wraps.
George and Francesca say they've been keeping an eye on Bury St Edmunds for two years and acquired the space on St John's street because it's "quiet and full of other independent businesses".
Francesca added: "We're very grateful to our Cambridge customers for the support they've given us to get to this point.
"We're now hoping we can take care of our new customers in Bury St Edmunds in the same way."