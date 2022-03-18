New pitch for Portman Road among club's raft of plans
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town have confirmed that they plan to lay a new pitch at Portman Road during the summer of 2023.
Mark Ashton, the clubs chief executive, said the new playing surface should be in place and ready for the beginning of the 2023/24 season.
New features including a higher drainage rate and undersoil heating will help Town to compete with the country's top clubs in terms of pitch quality.
Plans for improvements to the dugout areas will be getting underway at the end of the current season, bosses say.
This news comes after the club submitted plans to bring Portman Road to the "level required by Premier League", and purchased a parcel of land behind the Sir Alf Ramsey stand.
Speaking to iFollow Ipswich, Mr Ashton said: “The pitch, and the quality of it, is really important.
“It’s important to Kieran McKenna, the coaches, backroom staff and players, because it’s a key enhancer in terms of performances.
“We’re applying for a breakthrough in the South-East corner, and we’ll plan to start installing the pitch in around 12 months’ time. It will be a modern pitch, which is really important as the club has never had a pitch like that at Portman Road.
"The best type of pitch will be put in place, and it will serve the club for many, many years."
Ashton also confirmed that work will begin to renovate the dug outs following the conclusion of the current season.
“Other key infrastructure projects will take place this summer and one of those is the dugout area," he said.
“The dugout area isn’t at the level that we need right now. The benches are too close together and they’re old and tired. We will put in modern dugouts, with the work starting at the end of the current campaign. The work will then be done ahead of next season.
“The seats behind the dugouts, as I know people will ask, will not be available for sale. Some seats will remain, but the majority will go and that will be communicated to season ticket holders sat in those seats. Most of those seats haven’t been used for the last 18 months or so due to the pandemic.”