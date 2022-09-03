A new five-year strategy to drive tourism growth in East Suffolk has been drawn up after figures revealed businesses experienced a £400million fall in revenue from holidaymakers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The East Suffolk Visitor Economy Strategy 2022-2027 has outlined a series of objectives, including attracting investment by encouraging tourist firms to grow, to maximise the district’s unique selling points and to support the development of new tourism products.

In addition, the plan seeks to maximise the council’s assets that contribute to the visitor economy and to develop partnerships and projects that will connect people across the district.

However, the future vision comes on the back of figures showing a 57% fall in the tourism pound in the district - from £695m to £297m in 2020, when compared to 2019, caused by the effects of the pandemic, including lockdowns around spring and Christmas, 2020, capacity limits and social distancing.

Aldeburgh is a big draw for visitors to East Suffolk - Credit: Denise Bradley

A report to cabinet says the tourism industry provides 11,000 full-time equivalent jobs but the pandemic years says tourist sector jobs fall by 38% (5,500 jobs lost), and day and overnight trips down by over 56% (almost 7m trips lost).

Councillor Letitia Smith, cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said the value of tourism to the district was higher than in other areas of the county - accounting for 15% of employment - and gave the area a "vibrancy" that made it an attractive place to live and work.

She said: “Therefore, this strategy is hugely important and comes at a critical time as we adapt to a new post-pandemic and post-Brexit world and seek to build a visitor offering that is also fairer, greener and cleaner for all.”

She said growth in the tourism sector would be driven by investment in tourism assets and attracting new and returning visitors to East Suffolk.

“We want to build a visitor economy that is sustainable, net-zero, inclusive and builds on a digital economy that will support our businesses to survive, thrive and scale-up the local economy.

“The strategy focuses on how we will do this through a focus on our places, our local businesses, our workforce and skills, our identity, our partnerships and our environment.”

The council’s cabinet will consider whether to approve the strategy at a meeting on September 6.