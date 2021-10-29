'Romatic getaway' shepherds huts plans submitted by Suffolk inn
Plans for a £300,000 project to place five shepherds huts in the garden of a Suffolk inn have been submitted.
The landlord of the White Horse Inn, which is by the A140 in Stoke Ash, said the proposals are part of their vision to "diversify" the business and off
Shane Aldridge, landlord of 21 years, said: "We have a big plot of land looking out over the countryside, with lots of beautiful walks starting out from it.
"The shepherds huts add to the feel of the place, they really fit in, being a traditional part of the Suffolk countryside.
"We're trying to diversify our business by creating an elevated glamping experience — We already do bed and breakfasts focused on the business market, but these are more focused on people looking for a romantic getaway."
If successful, the shepherds huts would come with wood-burning stoves, luxury king-sized beds, underfloor heating and ensuite bathrooms.
The plans indicate the huts, built by the old English Shepherds Hut Company in Norwich, will be placed next to a new nature pond.
Mr Aldridge said: "This is quite a big scheme. The project will cost £300,000.
"The scheme will involve a lot of wildlife planting, a nature pond, and screening plants to make it more secluded."
Mid Suffolk and Babergh Council will decide the fate of the application in due course.