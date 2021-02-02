2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores
Aldi has confirmed it plans to open three new Suffolk stores before the end of the year — creating more than 90 jobs.
The German supermarket chain will spend £7million on new stores in Ipswich, Newmarket and Stowmarket.
Construction is still ongoing at the Ipswich store, located at the junction of the Europa Way and Sproughton Road, but it is scheduled to open in April.
Aldi bosses are currently deciding whether or not to close their Meredith Road store as it is just under two miles from the location of the new Europa Way store.
The Newmarket store, in Exning Road, will open in May this year, while the opening of Stowmarket store, in Gipping Way, is scheduled for June.
The new stores come as part of the chain's plan to have 1,200 stores in the UK by 2025 — meaning on average it will have to open more than a store a week this year.
Giles Hurley, Aldi UK and Ireland chief executive, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either don’t have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.
“With shoppers increasingly looking to make sure they get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality, our stores are becoming ever more popular.
“This investment in Aldi stores over the course of this year will help make the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people, and bring us closer to our long-term goal of having 1,200 stores across the UK by 2025.”
Last summer Aldi announced it was continuing to look for more store locations throughout Suffolk, including in Sudbury.