New owner of Suffolk bookshop 'enjoying' life at the helm

A popular Suffolk bookshop is now under new ownership after a keen book fan took over the running.

Susie Keepin began at Woodbridge Emporium in the Thoroughfare on Monday after the previous owner Jules Button had conducted a search for a new buyer.

Susie said: “I am really enjoying it and it is all really exciting at the moment. It has been a steep learning curve, but I have got a lot of experienced people around me and they are helping me.”

And she has big future plans for the independent store, which include the expansion of the children’s book area and more children’s events during the holidays, involving authors and illustrators.

The former retail employee has also been talking to the charity The Suffolk Dyslexia Association about the possibility of creating reading lists for dyslexic children to help drive inclusivity.

Prior to taking over, she said the book shop "felt right"’ as soon as she visited.

She added: “I’m also pleased that I’ll be in a role where I can enjoy being a part of my local community and continue the great work done by Jules Button.

“Woodbridge Emporium is already known as such a friendly, welcoming and inclusive space for book lovers and I hope that will continue."

In February, the EADT revealed the store was trading so successfully that Ms Button could not run both the book shop and the loose-leaf tea side of the business, which moved to Christine’s Patisserie and Tearoom in April.

At the time, Ms Button said she was looking for a "wordsmith" who shared her passion for books and would love the shop as much as she has.

Susie, who has also worked for heritage conservation organisation The National Trust, said she would be expanding the collection of local books and greeting cards by Suffolk artists, while she will also continue to offer books by post and via the website.