Former Suffolk police sergeant and stepson to launch new tattoo studio

A former police officer and his stepson are opening a new Suffolk tattoo business and promising a different experience from a normal studio.

Angels and Demons is being launched in Gobbitts Yard, Woodbridge, by self-trained tattoo artist Guy Mills, with his mum Michelle and stepfather Gordon Campbell-Barr with the aim to provide a more "homely" experience for the customer.

Mr Campbell-Barr, a retired Suffolk police sergeant, said: “The business we have set up is not your typical tattoo studio and the way we have done it we wanted a more homely, relaxed feel, with antique furniture.

“Our aim was to create a studio that was more friendly and inviting for people when they come to have their tattoos done.”

Mr Mills used to work as a council parking attendant before training as a tattoo artist and deciding that he wanted to start his own business.

He has a particular interest in Bulgarian realism tattooing, which focuses on nature and wildlife.

Mr Mills also has a specialism in black and grey tattoos although he is happy to accommodate whatever the customer needs.

His stepfather said the name Angels and Demons was chosen to reflect a lighter, more ‘spiritual’ side.

He added: “We chose to open the studio in Woodbridge because we both come from there. This is where we grew up and we know a lot of people in the town and there is another tattoo studio in Woodbridge and it is good to have the competition.

“Because Guy lives locally, he can see customers at a time that is convenient for them.”

Mr Campbell-Barr said if a client was unable to visit the studio during working hours, his stepson would be flexible and would be happy to see them at a more suitable time.

The studio is due to open on Tuesday, August 2.