New Post Office opens for 'eagerly awaiting' Sudbury residents

The new temporary service has replaced the former Post Office branch on Market Hill. - Credit: Google Maps

A temporary Post Office for Sudbury opened on Wednesday, June 22, at 1pm.

The restoration of Post Office services to the town comes close to two weeks after the closure of its previous branch on Market Hill.

The temporary service is located in Unit 8 in Borehamgate Shopping Centre and will be open from Monday-Friday, 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday, 9am to 2.30pm.

VPS Group is operating the branch and experienced staff from the former Post Office on Market Hill will continue to work at the new store.

Group director of VPS Group Ash Singh said: "We are pleased to be able to open a Post Office in Sudbury.

"We know the community has been eagerly awaiting this replacement service."

The Post Office is working towards a permanent replacement for Sudbury which would offer the full range of Post Office services.