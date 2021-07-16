News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family to open traditional tearoom in heart of historic town

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:00 PM July 16, 2021   
A traditional English tearoom with some Italian influences thrown in is about to join the food scene in Bury St Edmunds.

Sister and brother Noosha and Pete Procopio are opening a tearoom in Langton Place, Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Archant

Family business Procopio's Pantry and Tea Room will open in Langton Place on Wednesday, July 21.

It is co-owned by brother and sister team Pete Procopio and Noosha Procopio, and - in the Italian tradition - other family members will be helping out.

Noosha said there would be some Italian influences at the tearoom, reflecting their Italian heritage. 

The offer will include homemade cakes and loose leaf tea, as well as breakfast and lunch options.

Pete, from Mildenhall, used to run a tearoom in Littleport in Cambridgeshire, but had ambitions for a "bigger venture".

The Langton Place premises was formerly a tearoom called Milly Tyler's and the Procopio family took on the lease about four weeks ago.

They plan to bring fantastic food and a warm welcome to their customers.

"I think Bury is becoming a place people can get good food and we are adding to that," said Pete, 34, who is "very excited" about opening.

Pete, Noosha and their sister Astra - who will also be helping there - learned how to cook from a young age by their parents, Shirley and Peter, and Noosha also had some formal training. Pete, however, had previously worked in a call centre for a building society.

He said: "Whenever we worked in offices we were always asked to bake for everyone else. Everyone tells us we should enter Bake Off."

The family, who have Italian heritage, will be making all the baked products, but they will also be working with local suppliers, including Shawsgate Vineyard at Framlingham, Wyken Vineyards at Stanton, Brewshed and Edis of Ely butchers. 

Procopio's has an alcohol licence so customers can enjoy an alcoholic drink with their food.

Pete said his cheese and chilli scones had been popular in Littleport and they will be on the menu in Bury.

Noosha, 40, from Bury, added: "We will throw in some Italian influences, maybe on specials or seasonal things."

Pete said everything would be served on fine bone china, which he says is a unique selling point for the business locally.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID), said he was "delighted" to welcome another new business to the town and wished them "the very best of luck".

"Pete and Noosha have clearly thought carefully about expanding into Bury and I am sure lots of people are delighted to hear that they will continue as a traditional tearoom," he said.

The tearoom can take 30 covers inside, and will also have some tables outside. 

Procopio's Pantry and Tea Room will be open from Wednesday to Sunday. Find them on Facebook and Instagram. 

