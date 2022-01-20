New cafe toasts successful first week

Gallery

The Two Magpies in Woodbridge has officially opened PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Staff at a new café and bakery are toasting an excellent first week of trade, with takings exceeding other outlets in the chain.

The Two Magpies Bakery opened in The Thoroughfare in Woodbridge on Monday offering high quality cakes and bakes, the seventh premises opened by the company.

The Two Magpies in Woodbridge has officially opened - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Yasmin Wyatt, operations director with Two Magpies, said today that the Woodbridge branch had done 50% more business than the rest of the group since it opened.

She added: “It has been incredibly busy and it has not stopped since. The opening day was incredible and the reaction of the customers was really great. We have had really good support since we opened and it has been our busiest site by about 50 per cent.”

A team of pastry chefs, bakers and baristas run the café, the fourth Two Magpies in Suffolk, which can serve up to 50 customers.

The Two Magpies in Woodbridge has officially opened - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Carl Stock, managing director of Two Magpies, said: “We are extremely excited to have opened our seventh bakery and are hopeful that it will do as well as our others located across Suffolk and Norfolk.

“Woodbridge boasts many brilliant independent businesses so we’re sure our new cafe and bakery will be a perfect fit."

The business has been busier all week than the company's other outlets - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Once again, we are thankful to our strong team and fantastic management structure to be able to expand the business even further in such a short space of time. This is a great location, in a fantastic town. We expect the new bakery and cafe to appeal to tourists and locals alike.”

The Woodbridge branch is open Monday-Sunday, 8am-5pm.

Customers keep staff busy at The Two Magpies in Woodbridge - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two Magpies Bakery is an independently owned group of artisan bakery cafes and offers a wide selection of sweet and savoury treats, as well as cakes and hampers for special occasions.

Lots on offer - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

It is renowned for its sourdough bread and hand-laminated pastries and has received awards, including Regional Winner of the National Bakery Awards 2020 and Best Independent Retailer 2020.

For more information on Two Magpies Bakery, visit https://twomagpiesbakery.co.uk

The Two Magpies in Woodbridge has officially opened - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



