Fighting Fit Martial Arts has a new training centre in Fornham All Saints - Credit: Fighting Fit

A martial arts trainer has a new venue after losing his previous training hall.

Billy Wappett, chief instructor of Fighting Fit Martial Arts, has taken on a brand new mobile building outside Fornham All Saints Community Centre near Bury St Edmunds.

It was delivered and craned into position at the end of last month and is his new full-time training centre.

Mr Wappett, a 7th Dan Black Belt, had been running his martial arts and bootcamp fitness sessions outdoors in Fornham during the Covid-19 pandemic, following the sudden closure of his training hall at The Gatehouse.

The mobile building was placed into position using a crane - Credit: Fighting Fit

He said: "This has been challenging for Fighting Fit's members, particularly during the winter but things are now looking up."

Fighting Fit was founded in 1983 and first ran classes at Northumberland Avenue Methodist Church.

There have been several different training locations over the years but this is to be the club's first permanent, full-time training location.

Martial arts and fitness classes have already started at the new venue.

For more details contact Mr Wappett on 07828 084702.