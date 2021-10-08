Published: 7:00 PM October 8, 2021

New vintage interiors shop, House of Heritage, has opened in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It started as a way to make some extra money during university, but Tom Duff's passion for vintage interiors has seen him open his first shop.

House of Heritage has joined the business scene in Bury St Edmunds town centre, launching in Garland Street earlier this month.

Mr Duff has had a warehouse in Soham for about six years and has been operating online, but his Bury store is his first retail outlet.

Tom Duff first started buying and selling vintage items while at university and now has a warehouse in Soham and his Bury St Edmunds shop. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The 27-year-old, who studied history at the University of Kent, said: "I just thought it was a lovely town really.

"I would always visit it and thought it's somewhere artisan shops were thriving I thought my business would fit in well with what's established."

Mr Duff, from Soham, said he started buying and selling while at university to help with living costs and just decided to carry it on.

He would find items like vintage advertising signs and industrial lights at auctions and fairs, trading out to dealers at first as he didn't have the storage space and then operating out of his parents' garage.

Taxidermy and pottery items are amongst what has been selling at the Garland Street store. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He said there was a growing demand for vintage items as "people want to recycle more these days".

"Vintage furniture is making a comeback," he said. "And because of programmes like Salvage Hunters and American Pickers people are becoming more aware."

He added: "The things we have are one-off pieces that should keep their value if not increase."

He said he loves the Arts and Crafts movement through to Mid-century modern, anything from chairs to pottery.

"I just basically buy things I like and would have in my own house. I like a bit of colour and different materials and eras."

Tom said he buys items he would have in his own home. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He described business as "quite good," adding he has had a lot of positive feedback about his new shop. So far items to sell include taxidermy and pottery.

House of Heritage is the second vintage store to open in the town in a matter of months following the launch of Luna House Preloved & Vintage Boutique in the Buttermarket.

House of Heritage is on Instagram and has a website.

The Garland Street store is open on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.



















