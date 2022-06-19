New owner pledges to carry on 'great work' done at Suffolk bookshop

A popular Suffolk bookshop will have a new owner from Monday, who has pledged to continue the ‘great work done’ by the previous owner.

Susie Keepin will be taking over the running of Woodbridge Emporium in the Thoroughfare after a friend spotted an advert for a new owner on social media and contacted her knowing that she was looking for an independent bookshop to run.

She said: “The bookshop felt right as soon as I visited, it’s a very special place.

“I’m also pleased that I’ll be in a role where I can enjoy being a part of my local community and continue the great work done by Jules Button.

“Woodbridge Emporium is already known as such a friendly, welcoming and inclusive space for book lovers and I hope that will continue."

In February, the EADT revealed a search for a buyer was under way because the store was trading so successfully the previous owner could not run both the book shop and the loose-leaf tea side of the business, which moved to Christine’s Patisserie and Tearoom in April.

At the time, Ms Button said she was looking for a ‘wordsmith’ who shared her passion for books and would love the shop as much as she has.

The new owner added: “Woodbridge Emporium will first and foremost still be a fabulous independent bookshop.

“There will be more of the popular author events, and we are planning lots of interesting activities for primary aged children to enjoy after school and during the holidays.

“I have a particular interest in children’s literacy and want to support children with dyslexia too, hopefully by working closely with Suffolk Dyslexia Association as our chosen charity.

“Over the coming months more than a third of the floor space will be focussed on children’s books.”

She said she would be expanding the collection of local books and greeting cards by Suffolk artists, while she will also continue to offer books by post and via the website.

“I cannot wait to begin selling books and I hope that people will call in to say hello. I look forward to making lots of new book loving friends,” she added.