Little White Box is one of the new additions to Woodbridge's Thoroughfare - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The past year has seen many changes in Suffolk towns - and nowhere is that more true than in Woodbridge.

The riverside town is well-known for its independent businesses and, between lockdowns, new ventures have sprung up in the town.

Teresa Potts of Theatre Street Antiques - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Teresa Potts runs Theatre Street Antiques, which opened for the first time in April. She said it has been a fantastic start for her business.

"Things have been incredible and very overwhelming," she said.

"The feedback from Woodbridge locals and beyond has been more then I could have ever hoped for.

"Even a few comments that we have the best antique shop they have ever been to - which is incredible.

"I’ve worked really hard online promoting the shop via social media and word of mouth has been astonishing in such little time being open.

"We still have a way to go but it’s been great thus far and really great to be part of such a great community."

Rebecca Brooker has opened a new interior design shop called Little White Box in Woodbridge - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Another new addition has been Little White Box, a new homeware and interiors shop in the Thoroughfare.

The shop already has a branch in Lavenham and decided to expand with a new store during the pandemic by opening in the former Thomas Cook site, which has been gutted and refitted.

Owner Rebecca Brooker said she had been overwhelmed by the response.

"It's beyond our wildest expectation," said Mrs Brooker.

"We have been well supported and got some good feedback from people."

Mrs Brooker said that although the two places were very different, she had been glad to make the move.

Rebecca has opened a new interior design shop in Woodbridge Little White Box Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"I am really enjoying being on the Thoroughfare," said Mrs Brooker.

"It was scary to sign a lease in the pandemic."

Other new shops which have opened in recent months include Pink Cactus and Co, another new homeware shop in the Thoroughfare.

However, there have been losses in Woodbridge as well as gains.

Popular restaurant The Table closed its doors in April for the final time.

The Table in Woodbridge is closing its Quay Street venue in April Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

As well as shops and pubs, there have also been changes to other attractions within the town.

The Woodbridge Museum is ready to re-open after a year of closure - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Woodbridge Museum has been closed for much of the pandemic and over lockdown has undergone a transformation.

The museum will now focus on telling the stories of local people including Edith Pretty, who was featured in the Sutton Hoo film The Dig.

Dr Elizabeth Clutton, deputy curator, said: “It will be good to be part of our community again.

"After a year of hard work behind closed doors, we are greatly looking forward to the re-opening of the museum."

Deputy curator Dr Elizabeth Clutton fixing the displays at Woodbridge Museum - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Over in Jetty Lane, the Container Projects have been started up by Suffolk-based artists May Cornet, Alice Andrea Ewing and Emily Richardson.

The two projects are aimed at reviving community arts and supporting parents’ wellbeing within the town.

Organisers of The Container Projects, May Cornet, Alice Andrea Ewing, Emily Richardson. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It will provide free or low-cost workshops and events.

The groups held an open day back at the start of May.