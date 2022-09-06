A Suffolk-based school data management company has snapped up a cyber security firm.

Newmarket-based Wonde has acquired Secure Schools for a seven-figure sum. The four-strong team at Secure Schools is planning to relocate from MIddlesbrough to the Suffolk town and is actively recruiting more workers.

Wonde - which has a 130-strong worldwide workforce - also has offices in Sydney, Australia, and in South Africa. It was co-founded in 2015 by chief executive Peter Dabrowa and chief technology officer Philip Clifton - both based in Cambridgeshire - and chief communications officer Jon Coleman who is based in Falmouth in Cornwall where the company also has an office.

Secure Schools co-founders are Jill Foster and Paul Alberry - Credit: Secure Schools

Wonde - which has featured in the top 10 of Deloitte's Tech Fast 50 - is the data management specialist for more than 25,000 schools around the world, working to ensure their data is securely maintained and managed.

The acquisition complements its aim to simplify "the often overwhelming requirements" of data security, and the necessity to control the sharing of data with third parties for those in the education sector, it said.

Mr Dabrowa described it as a "a hugely exciting time" for Wonde and Secure Schools.

"During our initial discussions, it was clear the two companies had a similar ambition in our support for the education sector," he said.

"Our solutions are both simple in design but comprehensive in what they enable schools to achieve.

“Schools are such data-rich environments and Wonde has always been driven to ensure they can easily control and manage their own data through innovative technology, leaving schools to focus on what’s important - teaching, supporting and learning.

"Secure Schools are a natural addition to our family, providing a solution to a growing concern within schools.”

Secure Schools will remain independent but will benefit from the resources and support of the Wonde team, enabling it to continue to grow and innovate, while providing "the high levels of customer service they are known for", he added.

Secure Schools co-founder and chief executive Paul Alberry said: “Wonde is a perfect fit for Secure Schools. The last couple of years have seen schools adopting new technology at an incredible rate, while cybercriminals have exploited new and existing weaknesses.

"Schools face significant challenges ahead, including growing expectations from external stakeholders, and Wonde has a proven track record for responding rapidly to emerging challenges with high-quality services.

"Secure Schools will contribute to Wonde’s mission to allow schools and apps to operate securely and effectively by delivering the highest quality, ruthlessly independent security assessments that empower schools to own their cyber security risks.”

The two companies will share resources and support functions, said Wonde.

Wonde is a leading provider of Edtech data management for schools across 60 countries.

Secure Schools is an independent cyber security auditor and helps schools protect themselves against cyber-attacks. It was co-founded in 2018 by cyber security specialist Paul Alberry and Jill Foster, a former multi-academy trust chief executive who had previously collaborated on the emerging issue of cyber security. They joined forces to design a prototype programme to protect schools from cyber attacks.



