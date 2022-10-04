Paramedic training facility to open in Suffolk town

A training facility for ambulance staff and paramedics is set to open in Newmarket.

The centre will be used to train ambulance technicians, diver medics and paramedics amongst other things.

On behalf of the landlord, Eddisons has let Tulip House, Craven Court, to pre-hospital training provider Medipro.

The training company has agreed a 10-year lease on the unit, which was previously used by East of England Ambulance Service.

Managing Director of MediPro, Brian English, said: “Medipro Limited is a leading provider of pre-hospital education in the UK. We train ambulance technicians, offshore medics, diver medics and paramedics.

"Medipro is also the largest provider of ambulance apprenticeships nationwide, training thousands of emergency care assistants and associate ambulance practitioners.

“In 2021, due to the business growth, we doubled our office space in Stockton-on-Tees where we have our purpose-built training centre.

"In 2022, it was evident we need to look for another training centre down south in order to accommodate further growth."



