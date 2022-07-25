First look at plans for major revamp at Newmarket Racecourse

Newmarket Racecourse is set for a major renovation as work is set to get underway later in the year.

The Jockey Club, which is the largest commercial horse racing organisation in the UK, has confirmed work on the weighing room complex at the July Course will begin this autumn.

Works include refurbishing the head-on stand and creating a "stylish" first-floor viewing terrace with stunning views of the racecourse.

There will also be internal changes to the weighing room to upgrade facilities for jockeys.

Newmarket Racecourse is one of Suffolk's most iconic venues - Credit: PA

As part of the work, the stand will receive a new roof and will have parts of its exterior upgraded to blend into the new look of the complex, while the traditional thatched roof of the weighing room – which overlooks the winner’s enclosure – will be retained.

The project will also deliver sustainability improvements with the installation of solar panels and low energy lighting.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “We are excited to be undertaking this project which will deliver an improved experience for both participants and racegoers.

“The new complex will give racing professionals and participants the top-class facilities they need as well as enhancing customers’ experience, all whilst maintaining the unique look and feel of The July Course.

Thousands flock to Newmarket Racecourse for the Moet and Chandon July Festival earlier this month - Credit: PA

“We are looking forward to work beginning in the autumn and finishing the project before racing returns in June 2023, and our thanks go to The Wigley Group, D Stanley Associates and all involved for their continued hard work.”

James Davies, chief executive officer of The Wigley Group, which is undertaking the project, said: “We are delighted to be working again with The Jockey Club and lending our expertise in this area.

“This work will not only modernise facilities at an historic horseracing venue but also provide high-quality facilities for all participating sports professionals.

"We look forward to commencing work in the autumn.”

The work is set to be completed ahead of the 2023 season.