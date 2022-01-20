News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Newsagent still going strong after 39 years

Adam Pescod

Published: 12:20 PM January 20, 2022
David Patrick, owner of DC Patrick Newsagents

DC Patrick Newsagents was established by David Patrick in Halesworth, Suffolk in 1983 - Credit: DC Patrick Newsagents

DC Patrick Newsagents was established by David Patrick in Halesworth, Suffolk in 1983. David expanded the business in 2000 with the acquisition of another newsagent and delivery business in Framlingham. In 2019, it purchased a newsagent delivery round in Woodbridge.

The business now delivers to approximately 4,000 customers every morning – and both the Halesworth and Framlingham shops have been developed to offer an extensive card selection for all occasions.

“Both myself and my team pride ourselves on excellent customer service,” says David. “My main objective is to maintain a friendly and quality service, both in my shops and on the delivery rounds.”

One of DC Patrick’s biggest successes was its move to a new location in Halesworth in October 2018, following a fire at its former premises. This resilience has continued during the pandemic, with the business taking all precautions to protect staff and customers – including face masks, screens, hand sanitizer and clean vehicles.

“Home deliveries increased quite substantially as many customers felt happier to stay at home,” says David. “I have supplied all amenities to my staff in my endeavours to keep everyone safe.”   

