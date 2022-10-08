Farmers are getting older - and are increasingly looking at quitting the industry, an NFU Mutual poll suggests - Credit: Sarah Chambers

A sizeable number of farmers are planning to quit or cut back as the age profile of the industry continues to rise, a new survey suggests.

NFU Mutual's Voice of the Farmer study found 28% plan to either cease farming or reduce their activities compared to 20% last year.

A third of farmers polled have also been diversifying their activities, and were running commercial activities on their farm. They were also deriving 10% more income from camping, farm shops or other enterprises on site such as livery stables as pandemic restrictions lifted. Forty-seven per cent have a succession plan in place.

Meanwhile, total income was up , especially from beef and lamb - but the the general backdrop remained "difficult" said NFU Mutual.

"Farm incomes from subsidies have fallen, with factors such as the Ukrainian war, and increases in the price of red diesel, fertiliser and energy generally impacting working costs. In terms of profit forecasts for the next five years, farmers are considerably more pessimistic this year than last," it said.

NFU Mutual polled a representative sample of 1,654 farmers across the UK and found their overall age had risen. More than half of the farmers surveyed (57%) were over 65, while just 5.4% were under 45.

Sean McCann, chartered financial planner at NFU Mutual, said: “This research suggests more farmers are now thinking of reducing their involvement and passing responsibility to the younger generation.

“Planning how and when to hand down the farm can be daunting, especially when there is uncertainty around input prices and the future of agricultural policy.

“Handing down the farm doesn’t necessarily mean giving all the assets away on day one. It can be helpful to think about the management and ownership of the farm as separate issues, giving the younger generation more of the day-to-day management but retaining ownership of the assets until a later date.

“Only by talking about these issues and thinking ahead as much as possible can you start securing the financial future of your farm and your family.”



