Architects set to create 'stunning' new civil weddings venue in heart of Ipswich
- Credit: Nicholas Jacob Architects
Architects have drawn up plans to transform two meeting rooms at Ipswich's historic Town Hall into a romantic wedding venue.
Nicholas Jacob Architects plans to update and refurbish the Pickwick Room and the Reading Room next door to make them "much more attractive" for marriage ceremonies.
Once refurbishment work is complete, the "very fine" Grade II listed building - which was built in 1868 - will take over from St Peter House as the town’s official register office.
Suffolk County Council announced last year that it was closing St Peter House. It hopes a regenerated Town Hall will be able to offer couples wanting a civil ceremony an impressive setting in the heart of Ipswich.
Lead architect Hugh Bunbury said: “It is exciting to be designing a new interior to complement this very fine building, and to create something special for wedding couples.
“We are pleased to be assisting Ipswich Borough Council in realising this refit in a short timescale.”
While the Town Hall’s grand entrance hall and staircase are impressive, the Pickwick Room - which was used for business meetings - is "comparatively underwhelming", admitted Nicholas Jacob.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
- 2 When and where will the thunderstorms hit Suffolk?
- 3 Woman in 70s dies in hospital after serious crash in east Suffolk
- 4 Woodbridge café adds extra outside seats due to high demand from customers
- 5 Sainsbury's and Harvester evacuated after fire breaks out
- 6 Flood alert issued for coastal towns
- 7 'I'd bet on Ipswich to get promoted' - Burton assistant praises Town
- 8 More than 550 homes without power as fallen tree takes down overhead cables
- 9 Thieves break into garden and steal hot tub
- 10 'My game is getting better already' - Davis pleased with Town progress
It lies at the upper entrance hall level and overlooks the town's busy Princes Street. Its large sash windows - almost floor to ceiling – will need to be adapted to keep out street noise.
The architects' Design and Access Statement recommends new glazing to remove background noise for the civil ceremonies.
The works are also set to include five new chandeliers, concealed air conditioning, and new carpeting throughout.
Mr Bunbury said: “Our proposals will greatly improve The Pickwick Room, making it a stunning place for couples to tie the knot, while remaining true to the historic purpose and heritage of the Town Hall.”