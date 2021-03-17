College students launch businesses in month long project
- Credit: GREGG BROWN
An ambitious group of East Anglian students have launched their own businesses via an online market.
The students from West Suffolk College are studying for a level three extended diploma in business and marketing and will run their businesses for a month.
Business lecturer Nina Hart, who is in charge of the scheme, said: "We created the idea in 2020 based on an independent market that was set up in Frome, Somerset.
“Essentially, students have to come up with a business idea, cost it, market it, look into the legal side of trading and then have their business ready to go ahead of an online launch on Thursday March 18.
“The project, called ‘Shop Windows’, helps the students bring together everything that they have learnt over the last two years into a real life context."
Katie Harrold, 17, from Diss, said: “The idea my group came up with is a movie box business – because of lockdown – lots of families are watching films together so we wanted to create a box of treats for people to enjoy together.
“So far, I have found the project useful and that setting up a business is not as easy as you would think.
“It’s been good working with other people. We have been helping each other and spreading the workload."
Sam Rivers, 18, from Stowmarket, has started Woods Wardrobe, a vintage clothing business.
He said: “Long term, it would be great to create a place like Camden Market in Suffolk. Vintage clothing is a good battleground to be in and I believe that independent outlets like this will be the future of the high street in 20 years.”
Ben Lines, 17, from Haverhill, has started a business selling cards and is aiming high.
He said: "If the idea takes off, I would definitely do it full time.
"I look up to people like Jeff Bezos and I want to be the next boss of Amazon. You have to aim high.”
Holly Collins, 17, from Red Lodge, has started H and P Galore selling natural wax melts.
She said: "Long term I’d like to get a place on a marketing graduate scheme, however, my business partner and I will definitely consider doing this as a weekend project on the side.”
Last year the first coronavirus came into place cutting the previous students' experience short.