Published: 6:48 PM June 8, 2021

This derelict Suffolk County Council building in Eye is set to be transformed into a £330k start-up hub - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council

A derelict building in Eye is set to be transformed into a £330k business hub for start-ups.

The building, in Cross Street, is owned by Suffolk County Council and has been empty for more than a decade.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet has given the green light for it to be transformed into flexible space for start-ups and offices for Eye Town Council.

The proposals would see ownership of the building transfer from Suffolk County Council to Mid Suffolk District Council.

Mid Suffolk District Council would fund the refurbishment work as part of its wider Invest in Eye programme, which involves working with Eye Town Council and others to improve quality of life for residents, boost business and regenerate the town centre.

The project – which is subject to planning permission – will cost £330,000, with £195,000 coming from Mid Suffolk District Council, £90,000 from government energy efficiency funding through Salix and £45,000 from the Suffolk Growth Partnership.

The scheme would form part of the council’s wider Innovate Local initiative which involves creating working spaces for local businesses and start-ups to grow and develop.

Councillor Peter Gould, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for assets and investments, said: “This investment allows us to transform a vacant and rundown building in the town centre providing an innovative solution to accommodate local businesses that need flexible space and support to grow, as well as meeting Eye Town Council’s requirements.

“We now look forward to progressing these plans, in partnership with the town council and local commerce.”

Mayor of Eye Johnnie Walker said: “The town council is delighted to have played a role in bringing this derelict building in the town centre into a new and purposeful use. The building will provide easily accessible accommodation for the

council.”

Mid Suffolk said discussions would continue with the Invest in Eye board and Eye Town Council with a view to getting plans submitted as part of the formal planning process later this summer. The plans are expected to include a number of environmental measures to support Mid Suffolk District Council’s carbon reduction aims – including using renewable energy to heat the building, and the inclusion of electric car and bike charging points, powered by on-site photovoltaic canopies.



