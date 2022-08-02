Front from left, chief executive Nick Burrows, Brampton site general manager Joanne Hawkins-McDowell and vice chairman Caroline Notcutt celebrate the official launch of Notcutts Brampton Garden Centre with staff - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Suffolk-based garden centre chain has snapped up a site in Cambridgeshire.

Family-owned Notcutts is celebrating the completion of its acquisition of Frosts’ Brampton garden centre near Huntingdon.

The Woodbridge group now runs 19 garden centres across the UK - as well as a thriving ecommerce arm.

Chief executive Nick Burrows said the Brampton team was focused on delivering great customer service "which is right at the heart of all we seek to achieve in every one of our garden centres".

"We are therefore delighted that we have now been able to complete this acquisition and I would like to thank James Frost and his team for the positive dialogue we have had at all stages of the transaction,” he said.

Notcutts - which was established in 1897 - specialises in plant and gardening expertise. It also offers homeware and gift ranges, furniture, and garden accessories at its retail operations - which also include a host of recently-upgraded restaurants.

“Frosts share a similar set of values to ourselves in the way they operate their garden centres and this has always been cause for our admiration of their organisation," said Mr Burrows.

"So when Brampton became available for sale we saw it as a garden centre that would fit well as part of Notcutts. Their fabulous gardening offer, great gift and furniture ranges together with a fantastic restaurant all meant that it was of great appeal to us.”

Notcutts, which is now in its 125th year, is now run by the fifth generation of the family. Caroline Notcutt - its vice chairman - is the great-granddaughter of company founder Roger Crompton Notcutt.

Ms Notcutt said they were "delighted" to welcome Brampton Garden Centre into the Notcutts family.

"It is an exciting opportunity to grow our business and for Notcutts to reach customers in a new area of the country during our anniversary year," she added.

"With our family values and our passion for gardening, home, and high quality restaurant experiences, we believe we are well placed to succeed Frosts as owners of this excellent garden centre.

"It will be our goal to ensure that our new Brampton customers will now enjoy visiting their local Notcutts Garden Centre to experience all we have to offer.”

Notcutts Brampton general manager Joanne Hawkins-McDowell said: “We are so pleased to welcome Notcutts as the new owners at Brampton Garden Centre during this exciting period of change.

"Notcutts is a well-established family business and we look forward to being part of the Notcutts future. I know that Notcutts place great importance in creating great experiences for their customers every day and that they also have an ambitious and progressive strategy for the future.

"This is of great appeal to us at Brampton. I’m also particularly excited by Notcutts clear commitment to a range of projects in support of environmental, sustainability and biodiversity goals.”

Brampton is Notcutts' fourth garden centre in East Anglia - adding to sites at Woodbridge, Norwich and Peterborough



