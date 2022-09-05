The rate at which wind farms are approved needs to be ramped up, an OEUK report will suggest - Credit: Mike Page

The North Sea's offshore wind energy installations must be massively ramped up to enable the government to meet its own renewables targets by 2030, a new report suggests.

A study by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) says the incoming administration must double or even triple the rate at which wind turbines are being installed - or miss its target of a fourfold rise in offshore renewable energy by 2030.

Nearly half of the projects planned are only at concept stage - and will typically take around 13 years or more to wind their way through the government's planning and approvals processes, according to the study, which is due to be published on Wednesday, September 7.

Lead author of the OEUK’s Economic Report Ross Dornan said: “As of late August, OEUK knew of around 40 projects planned through to 2030 at various stages of the development cycle. Based on this pipeline, the Energy Security Strategy target is potentially achievable, but it is important to understand the associated project uncertainties and risks.

“This scale of installation is very ambitious, and it will require significant improvements to the regulatory and permitting process. Of the potential capacity additions before 2030, 46% (almost 18.5 GW) is only at concept stage.

“History shows that it takes around 13 years to progress from concept and application stage through to operations. This means that the UK’s 50 GW ambitions will only be achieved if this can be sped up.”

In a speech prior to his departure, outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson said offshore wind was now nine times cheaper than gas, OEUK pointed out.

Its report will look in detail at the UK’s energy security landscape, including gas, oil, and offshore wind and highlight its key strengths and vulnerabilities, it said.

"At the moment the UK gets 19% of its total energy as electricity but demand for power is projected to increase by 50% by 2035 as electric vehicles replace petrol and diesel ones, and heat pumps replace domestic boilers," it pointed out.

As it stands, the UK has 2,500 offshore wind turbines - producing 12% of the nation’s electricity last year while nuclear generated 15%. Gas - half of which is imported - was used to generate 40% of UK power, said OEUK. The UK is, however, home to the second-largest offshore wind sector which currently produces 12GW of energy - to be upscaled to 50GW by 2030. Provided the wind is blowing, this would produce enough energy to power every home, said OEUK.

Many wind turbines already built and in the pipeline are based in the southern North Sea around the Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex coastline - with other huge projects planned for the North Sea off Scotland and northern England.

However, the UK is currently "vulnerable" to shortages - and to the price shocks seen in recent times, it warned.

Mr Johnson announced in a British Energy Security Strategy published in April his ambition to make the UK “the Saudi Arabia of wind power” with a four-fold expansion of offshore wind by 2030.

To achieve this, the UK needs to build 3,200 new and much larger wind turbines by 2030 - or around three every two days, said OEUK.

Mr Dornan said the offshore sector could achieve many of the government’s ambitious targets but suggested action was needed to speed up the process.

“As we have learned over the last year, energy is a precious resource which must be properly managed, in the short and long term.

"Our sector has many of the answers and through constructive work with governments and regulators, we can boost the UK economy, cut emissions, secure jobs and most important, heat and power homes and industries with energy produced here, for decades to come.” ​​​​​​​