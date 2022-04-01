'Good offers' come in for bookshop following renewed appeal

A bookshop owner is considering "good offers" for her business following a renewed appeal for a buyer to come forward.

Jules Button, owner of Woodbridge Emporium, said there had been interest in taking on the Thoroughfare store and she would know more next week.

She had been looking to sell because she was trading so successfully, she could not continue running both the bookshop and the loose-leaf tea side of the business.

However, she had not found a buyer following her initial decision to sell so she put out a renewed appeal.

In February, she said her ideal new owner would be a "wordsmith" with a passion for books who would love the shop as much as she has.