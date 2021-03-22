Partnership

Published: 11:45 AM March 22, 2021

Offshore wind in East Anglia will be fundamentally important in delivering the UK’s ambition to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 - Credit: CHPV

This week, we will be running a series of "Powering Your Future" stories focused on the fantastic career opportunities in East Anglia's exciting offshore wind industry. Charlie Jordan, East Anglia ONE project director at ScottishPower Renewables, explains how you can be part of the green energy transition with a career in offshore wind.

East Anglia is a leading destination for investment and job creation in the UK’s offshore wind power industry. Off the coast of Norfolk and Suffolk, billions of pounds are being invested, and tens of thousands of job opportunities are being created.

As a maritime nation with a long history of careers at sea, it’s no surprise we have truly embraced offshore wind and can now stand tall as global industry leaders.

As someone who is fortunate enough to work for the number-one producer of wind power in the world, I can honestly say there has never been a more exciting time to start a career in this field, with new, exciting and hugely diverse opportunities constantly on the horizon.

Charlie Jordan, East Anglia ONE project director at ScottishPower Renewables - Credit: Chris James

In our special Powering Your Future skills supplement, we’ve joined with a wide range of local people and businesses to share their success stories. You’ll see great examples of the many talented people working in offshore wind and the wealth of opportunities to train and work in the sector within East Anglia. From students and apprentices taking the first steps of their career to engineers who have retrained to start a brand-new adventure, they all share a common passion for making a difference to our world as part of the industry they work in.

These roles are at the very heart of the UK's net-zero ambition as well as the green economic recovery. What happens in East Anglia will be fundamentally important in delivering the UK’s ambition to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, helping deliver a cleaner and greener future for us all.

What’s more, with offshore wind projects being developed in countries all over the world, working and training here in East Anglia could one day lead you to a role anywhere across the globe. There’s no end to the possibilities out there – you can travel the world while you help change it for the better.

Powering Your Future: How offshore wind is creating new careers in East Anglia - Credit: Archant

Find out more about getting your foot in the door and helping generate the clean green energy we all need for a greener, zero-carbon future that will benefit future generations for years to come in the Powering Your Future supplement, produced in partnership with ScottishPower Renewables.