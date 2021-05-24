Just one of 200 new electric car projects to be based in Suffolk

Published: 7:00 PM May 24, 2021

£300million is being invested to help get the UK ready for more electric cars but only one of 200 projects will be in Suffolk - Credit: PA

Ofgem has approved 200 low-carbon projects to expand the UK's electric vehicle charging network — but only one will include Suffolk.

The government regulator for electricity and gas gave the greenlight for £300million of investment to help get the UK ready for more electric cars.

The cash will partly support installing cables needed to launch “1,800 new ultra-rapid charge points”, tripling the current network.

But only one of the projects that gained approval will be based in Suffolk.

This project will see £2million invested to support 20 local authority charging hubs in a range of areas including Twickenham, Welwyn Garden City, and North Hertfordshire, as well as Suffolk.

The project will provide the infrastructure for 650 50kW rapid chargers, but a spokesman for Ofgem said it was not clear how many of these will be based in Suffolk.

According to Zap-Map, an electric vehicle charging platform, there are currently 1,501 electric vehicle charging points in the East of England.