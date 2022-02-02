A gas installation in the Southern North Sea - OGUK has relaunched as OEK, embracing renewables as part of its remit - Credit: Neptune Energy

UK oil and gas trade body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) is expanding to embrace low-carbon energy technologies – and changing its name.

The organisation will now be known as Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and will include offshore wind, hydrogen production, carbon capture and storage systems, and other emerging low-carbon technologies.

The move follows a year-long strategic review, it said.

Offshore Energies UK will continue to champion the oil and gas sector but will also support those with an interest in the alternative energies and technologies, it said, reflecting “the evolving nature of the industry in creating the diverse mix

of energy generating systems needed to achieve net zero”.

OEUK chief executive Deirdre Michie said the organisation would be a unifying voice for an offshore energy sector undergoing rapid and positive change. OGUK members approved the new strategic direction at the organisation’s AGM in December 2021.

OGUK signed the North Sea Transition Deal with the UK government in March 2021, paving the way for carbon capture and hydrogen production schemes to be developed.

Ms Michie said: “Our members are investing in cleaner energies, boosting the technologies needed to support jobs, communities and the UK’s energy security – and to drive the transition to low-carbon energy.

“Following an extensive strategic review, we recognised that we too need to evolve to reflect what is happening in our sector. Working with our members, we are driving forward towards the net zero energy future we all want to see. Our innovative companies, people and communities will add value to the UK economy as we build an integrated offshore energy sector.

“This is a natural next step for our organisation, which builds on our heritage of proudly championing the UK’s oil and gas industry.

“Extending our representation to include renewable and carbon cutting industries will better reflect the agile nature of the companies involved in energy production. We share the same interests, determination and ambition to deliver an integrated net-zero energy system that is cleaner and greener but also secure and sustainable.”

