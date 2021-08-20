News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

19-year-old entrepreneur opens second barber shop

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 4:00 PM August 20, 2021    Updated: 4:26 PM August 20, 2021
Oli Norman is opening his second branch of On Point Barbers in Long Melford

Oli Norman is opening his second branch of On Point Barbers in Long Melford - Credit: Dan Cole (www.dancolemedia.com)

Many people aged 19 might still be figuring out exactly what they want to do with the rest of their lives.

But Oli Norman has showed that if you're good enough, you're old enough - by rapidly expanding his barber shop empire to a second store, in addition to his own clothes line.

The teenager was an apprentice at Mr Barbers, in Bury St Edmunds, when he took the bold step to open On Point in the village of Elmswell in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Oli Norman, owner of On Point barbers in Elmswell has diversified during lockdown and now has his own clothes line

Oli Norman opened his first barbers in Elmswell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You would be forgiven for thinking that a barbers in a quiet, rural location in the middle of a pandemic would be something that is hair today, gone tomorrow.

Yet Oli has proved he is a cut above the rest, by growing his idea from a one-man band to a team of hairdressers.

Earlier this year, he had the novel idea of adding a clothing line to his portfolio so he could help people look their best in both dress and hairstyle.

He runs the clothing line alongside his barbers - but is now opening his a second cutters in Smaley Lane, Long Melford, off Hall Street.

On Point Barbers in Long Melford

The Long Melford branch complements On Point's existing store in Elmswell - Credit: Dan Cole (www.dancolemedia.com)

You may also want to watch:

Oli believes targeting more rural locations, where there are fewer services and less competition, is paying dividends.

"The Elmswell one has gone really well and I now have a few people working for me," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Person dies after being hit by train
  2. 2 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
  3. 3 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
  1. 4 Barclays to decide future of rural branches in Suffolk and Essex
  2. 5 Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate among UK's most-viewed celebrity homes
  3. 6 Man in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car on A1017
  4. 7 Crashes at 'blackspot' A12 junction shows 'something needs to be done'
  5. 8 Air ambulance lands on beach amid medical incident
  6. 9 Edmundson debut close, but mystery player out with sickness
  7. 10 Cook discusses Scott Fraser's role in side ahead of MK Dons reunion

"So far, the demand has been good.

"Because I'm targeting villages rather than towns, it is bringing modern haircuts to villages. There's not a lot of competition at the same time.

On Point Barbers in Long Melford

On Point Barbers promises customers a different type of hairdressing experience - Credit: Dan Cole (www.dancolemedia.com)

"I'm trying to make it more of an experience for customers, so you're not just in and out straight away.

"We've had really good reviews. People say it's just a nice atmosphere in the shop."

Asked about the secret to his success, Oli said: "I took a risk.

"I had a good, decent job where I used to work when I decided to do this in the middle of lockdown.

On Point Barbers Long Melford

Oli Norman's clothing line will also be available at the Long Melford store - Credit: Dan Cole (www.dancolemedia.com)

"Because I'm young, I thought it wasn't the end of the world if it didn't work out. I just went for it."

Many young people are reportedly struggling to progress in their chosen careers after firms cut jobs during the coronavirus crisis, with fears it will create a new "Generation Corona".

But Oli's advice to those dreaming of success is: "Just give it a go. Just go for it."

Oli Norman, owner of On Point barbers in Elmswell has diversified during lockdown and now has his own clothing line

Oli has advice for young people looking to be successful in the wake of the coronavirus crisis - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Oli, whose Long Melford barbers opens tomorrow, is also working with fellow clothing line Moshpitkickz.

The label promotes Oli's On Point clothing brand on its social media pages, while Oli stocks Moshpitkickz items in his store.

Oli Norman, owner of On Point barbers in Elmswell has diversified during lockdown and now has his ow

Oli Norman also runs a clothing line with his business - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

To find out more about On Point Barbers or to book appointments, visit the website

Long Melford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly: Ian West/PA Wire

Suffolk Live

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Home players celebrate after scoring the winning goal at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road near A12 reopens after police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town

'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon