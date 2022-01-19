News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Omicron grants available for businesses

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:30 PM January 19, 2022
West Suffolk Council is offering Omicron business grants - Credit: Archant

Businesses have until February 18 to apply for a grant to help them cope with the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on trade. 

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OHLG) is being administered by West Suffolk Council and provides local firms with the opportunity to apply for a one-off grant of up to £6,000. 

The grant is provided to local councils by the Government to enable local authorities to support hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses.

From Monday, January 24, businesses outside the rates system can apply for the Omicron Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG), which provides additional support.

West Suffolk Council is currently devising plans to set up a local discretionary scheme, having previously provided ARG funding in late 2020 and early 2021 to enable businesses to survive, safely reopen and recover.

However, money from these previous funding rounds is no longer available. 

