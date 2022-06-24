The British Horse Society has launched a Dead Slow campaign to try to get drivers to slow down - Credit: Jon Stroud Media

One horse died in Suffolk last year after a huge rise in road-related rider incidents across the region, according to figures from the British Horse Society (BHS).

It is highlighting the startling 189% increase in horse incidents across East of England's highways in 2021 with 241 recorded compared to 80 in 2020 as it urges drivers to take more care.

Essex was worst affected with 63 incidents, followed by Cambridgeshire with 43 incidents - and one horse fatality. In Norfolk there were 38 incidents and 34 in Suffolk.

Across the UK there were 2,943 incidents reported to the equine charity in 2021, the equine charity said.

Of these, 85% occurred due to vehicles passing by too closely. In response, the RHS has launched a "Look Out for Laura" campaign to try to raise driver awareness of the issue, with videos showing how they can pass riders more safely.

The campaign follows research by Nottingham Trent University in collaboration with the BHS and Cycling UK with funding from the Road Safety Trust, which wants to end deaths and serious injuries on UK roads.

The report shows that drivers with greater awareness of a rider’s personal story have significantly improved how they would pass riders on the road, allowing a greater passing distance and slowing their speed.

Since 2010, more than 500 horses are reported to have been killed on UK roads, said BHS, which urges drives to adhere to its Dead Slow campaign advice by slowing to 10mph and being patient.

In 2020, BHS said there were 14 incidents in Suffolk with two horse fatalities. In Essex there were 20 incidents and one horse fatality. In Norfolk there were just four incidents and no deaths and in Cambridgeshire six incidents, again with no horse deaths.

BHS director Alan Hiscox said: “The number of incidents involving horses on Britain’s roads remain far too high. It is, therefore, vital that we continue to urge drivers to be more considerate when passing horses and aware of how to do this safely.

"Riding helps people from all backgrounds and walks of life, particularly when it comes to relieving stressful and difficult situations. We need to push awareness of this, and believe the ‘Look Out for Laura’ campaign offers a powerful message that will encourage drivers to think about the riders around them and help to reduce the significant number of horses being killed on Britain’s roads.”

David Crundall a professor of psychology at Nottingham Trent University said: “Our analyses have demonstrated that these videos improve both drivers’ attitudes towards horses, and their future intended passing behaviours, when compared to a control group."

The BHS urges all riders to report incidents to the charity, at horseincidents.co.uk or through its app Horse i.