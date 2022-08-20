Stowmarket café sets up 'sharing shelf' to help people through costs crisis

Helen Knock has created a sharing shelf with free hygiene products at her cafe , Osier, in Stowmarket to help people in need. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Stowmarket café owner has created a 'sharing shelf' stocked with free hygiene products to help people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Helen Knock, who opened Osier Café in St Peter and St Mary’s Church three months ago, says anyone can donate or use the products stocked on the sharing shelf.

So far, toothpaste, shower gel, shampoo, soap, sanitary products, deodorants, suncream, and baby sanitary items have been donated, among other things.

Ms Knock said: “As a Christian, I just feel like we've been put here for a reason, to help people.

“It's so simple to just put an extra bar of soap or toothpaste in our basket and leave it on the shelf. It really makes a difference.

“The shelf is located right at the front of the church. There is no pressure on anyone who needs something or wants to donate an item.

“Members of the congregation and my customers have been sharing the general sanitary items as well as unwanted gifts, so anybody can help themselves."

Ms Knock decided to set up the shelf after stories of parents who could not afford to buy washing powder to wash their children’s clothes.

She said: “Sometimes there are really basic needs that people have.

“I just want to help people that are struggling, especially now during this really difficult time of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Everyone is really worried about how they're going to pay their bills, especially with the prices of heating and electric going up.”

Ms Knock noticed a significant need for baby and toddler products and asked for donations for local families in need.

The vegan café owner also initiated a ‘pay-it-forward’ scheme where the customers can sponsor a coffee or a hot meal for homeless people.

Ms Knock said: “We’ve had quite a few homeless people coming in and making use of that. It’s nice that they can get a meal when they’re in need."

The café has been running for eight years and was previously located at the Museum of East Anglian Life. It moved to St Peter and St Mary’s Church in Stowmarket at the end of May.

The church also receives food bank donations.