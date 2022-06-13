Bid to regenerate city centre and make it a leisure destination

Our Colchester BID feels the dynamic action plan will help the leisure industry in the town centre recover from Covid and make it an unforgettable destination - Credit: Our Colchester BID

Plans have been drawn up to regenerate the leisure industry in Colchester - and help businesses recover the millions of pounds lost during the pandemic.

The strategy proposals aim to boost the sector and make the city a leisure destination able to attract even more people in the future.

Leisure industry experts Six Till Six were appointed to carry out the research on behalf of the Our Colchester Business Improvement District (BID), working with key stakeholders and looking at a range of different businesses including, food and drink, accommodation, pubs, bars, theatres, galleries, and event spaces.

Stakeholders and business owners attend the launch of the new leisure recovery strategy for Colchester - Credit: Our Colchester BID

The recovery plan created has been described as "a dynamic and comprehensive action plan" with clear goals to help Colchester’s leisure industry recover from Covid-19 and provide the help it needs to thrive.

BID Manager Sam Good said “The leisure sector was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic with many businesses unable to reopen for months on end, with millions estimated to be lost due to this.

"Whilst this strategy is BID commissioned, we don’t want it to be BID-owned. We welcome all businesses and stakeholders who have an interest in the town centre to adopt this strategy and follow the guidelines to help the leisure industry in the centre of Colchester to truly thrive.”

Sylvia Oates, director of Six Till Six, said: “Colchester has so much to offer as a leisure destination, from its rich history and impressive cultural offer, through to its varied and diverse hospitality businesses.

Our Colchester BID says partnership will be the key to delivering the clear goals of the new leisure strategy - Credit: Our Colchester BID

“The strategy identifies many opportunities to help Colchester and the businesses within it to thrive, grow and reach its enormous potential.”

Colchester BID chair Simon Blaxill said: "We believe that working as a community to bring this strategy to action will create effective and beneficial results to help the leisure sector to recover and thrive, in turn supporting our town centre to do the same."

The plan seeks to remove barriers to growth, tailor support to help businesses adapt and grow, suggests a mentoring scheme to share expertise, and work to make the industry attractive to work in to address staff shortages.

The BID - which represents more than 490 businesses in the town centre - is now currently also working towards a Colchester retail strategy to help shops with Savills Place.