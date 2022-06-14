New strategy to help Colchester's leisure firms recover from pandemic

Our Colchester Business Improvement District (BID) has launched a new leisure strategy for the town. Pictured inset is BID manager Sam Good - Credit: Pagepix/Our Colchester BID

A new leisure strategy has been launched for Colchester which aims to help the sector recover and thrive following the problems caused by the pandemic.

The strategy was launched to “strengthen the town’s position as a leading leisure destination in the east and south east.”

It was developed by Our Colchester Business Improvement District (BID) after what it said was in-depth research with key stakeholders in the leisure sector in the city.

The new strategy will aim to:

Revive people’s confidence and enthusiasm to spend their leisure time in Colchester

Strive to be a destination in which leisure businesses are supported to succeed and grow, providing attractive career opportunities

Be an unforgettable leisure destination in the region for visitors, workers and residents

Research was carried out by leisure industry specialists Six Till Six, who began in 2021 consulting with leisure businesses including cafes and restaurants, hotels and guest houses, pubs and bars, theatres, galleries and event spaces and Colchester Borough and Essex County Councils.

BID manager Sam Good said: “The leisure sector was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic with many businesses unable to reopen for months on end, with millions estimated to be lost due to this. Whilst this strategy is BID commissioned, we don’t want it to be BID owned.

“We welcome all businesses and stakeholders who have an interest in the town centre to adopt this strategy and follow the guidelines to help the leisure industry in the centre of Colchester to truly thrive.”

Sylvia Oates, director of Six Till Six said “Colchester has so much to offer as a leisure destination, from its rich history and impressive cultural offer, through to its varied and diverse hospitality businesses.

“The strategy identifies many opportunities to help Colchester and the businesses within it to thrive, grow and reach its enormous potential.”

The BID said the plan put in place aims to support the town’s strategic priorities and “advance the town’s vision, mission and values.”

The plan also aimed to “establish measurable progress and indicators and timelines.”

Simon Blaxhill, chairman of Our Colchester BID said: “Not only have business owners and managers within the sector had to deal with changing guidelines and adapting their everyday procedures to remain open, but these leisure businesses have also lost millions in the process.

“The leisure sector brings a wealth of value to Colchester; encompassing hospitality, leisure and arts and culture, the sector holds many invaluable businesses within our town centre.”

He added: “We believe that working as a community to bring this strategy to action will create effective and beneficial results to help the leisure sector to recover and thrive, in turn supporting our town centre to do the same.”

Our Colchester BID is also currently working towards a Colchester retail strategy with specialist management consultancy Savills Place.