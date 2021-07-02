Published: 5:13 PM July 2, 2021

Jon Reed (L) said that the company was going from strength to strength - Credit: Paddy & Scott's

A Suffolk coffee brand is eyeing up further expansion after celebrating the opening of its latest store in the north east of England.

Paddy and Scott's has opened its first outlet in Durham, taking over a former Starbucks unit at Durham Marriott as part of a deal with the hotel chain.

The move comes two months after the brand headed south and opened a new store in Colchester which was its largest to date.

Managing director Jon Reed said the company were continuing to look at new opportunities for the business.

"We are certainly looking all over the country where we can serve people lovely coffee," said Mr Reed.

He said that the company would also be looking to make the most of their links with Greene King and Marriott.

They are planning on creating new jobs in Suffolk through a new roastery which is hoped will open next year.

"It will be a big score for jobs in Suffolk," said Mr Reed.

"There's some brilliant stuff happening in Suffolk. If we can shout from the mountain tops about how wonderful it is then we will."

Mr Reed said that the expansion would not have been possible if the company hadn't come out of Covid in such a strong position.

He said that that was down to the fantastic staff the company employed.

"We had two choices to make," said Mr Reed.

"Batten down the hatches and panic and get rid of people or we could invest in what we have and protect our people and make sure their livelihoods were protected."

The company chose the latter despite having to close shops during lockdown and spent much of the pandemic working hard to help others in the community.

Mr Reed attributed the company's positivity for the next 12 months to the strength of their team.

Despite expanding beyond the county lines Mr Reed said that the company would never forget where they came from and the community that had supported them.

"We are proud of our heartland in Suffolk," said Mr Reed.

"We are focused on doing the right thing by our community.

"That's really important to us."