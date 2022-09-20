Coffee brand Paddy & Scott’s is using the Shopify platform to offer carbon-neutral shipping - Credit: Paddy and Scott's

A Suffolk-based coffee brand says it is using the Shopify platform so that it can offer carbon-neutral shipping to its online customers.

Ipswich-based Paddy and Scott's has signed up to The Planet app from Shopify, which automatically calculates estimated shipping emissions and charges it a small fee per order in order to offset and neutralise the carbon footprint of customers’ home deliveries.

Chief executive Jon Reed said they were "thrilled" to be using Shopify so they could "promise our customers, who share our climate-conscious values, that any deliveries will be carbon neutral going forward".

“From our compostable paper cups to recyclable coffee packaging, we are always looking at ways to reduce our use of single-use plastic and lower our CO2 emissions," he said.

“Paddy & Scott’s monetary contributions from each customer order will go towards funding cutting-edge carbon removal projects that have the potential to reverse climate change. This fits with our passion for supporting sustainable and eco-friendly projects around the world.”



